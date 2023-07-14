Shanthi Priya Recalls Getting 'cold Vibes' From Juhi Chawla During This Film

Shanthi Priya was one of the popular stars in South cinema in the 1990s. She also acted in Bollywood films such as Saugandh (1991) and Meherbaan (1993). The actress worked with Juhi Chawla in Mere Sajana Saath Nibhana (1992).

However, it appears she did not have a good experience during the shoot.

3 things you need to know

Shanthi Priya is the sister of the popular actress Bhanupriya.

She made her acting debut in 1987 with the film Kaboye Alludu.

She was last seen in the Hindi film Ikke Pe Ikka.

Shanthi Priya on working with Juhi Chawla

Shanthi shared screen space with Juhi Chawla in the film Mere Sajna Saath Nibhana, but it appears she did not get along with the actress. While speaking to Bollywood Thikana, she opened said that Juhi has her own mood swings. "During Mere Sajna Saath Nibhana, it was cold. I don’t know if she used to look upon me like, ‘Oh, she’s South Indian, a new girl’, I don’t know, but that was the energy I used to get."

(A poster of Mere Sajna Saath Nibhana | Image: Instagram)

She added, "We didn’t interact much, and we didn’t have too many scenes together. Now also, if she sees me, I should remind her, I don’t think she’ll remember (me)."

There was so much competition, says Shanthi Priya

In the same interview, the actress talked about female rivalries in the film industry. She said that during her time, the actress did not look at each other. However, female stars now hang out together and go for holidays. She recalled, "There was so much competition, I don’t know what was the reason, why it was like that in my days."

(A file photo of Shanthi Priya (L) and Ayesha Jhulka (R) | Image: Instagram)

She concluded by saying that she never had a problem with any of the female actors except Ayesha Jhulka. Even with her, she felt cold vibes.

The actress, meanwhile, made her comeback last year with the Hindi MX Player show Dharavi Bank. Directed by Samit Kakkad, it starred Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Sonali Kulkarni.