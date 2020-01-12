Sharad Kelkar And Other Actors Who Played The Role Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is one of the greatest warrior-king of India. He was the first Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire, hence, named Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Many films and television shows have been made on the leader. Several actors have played the character. Read to know about a few of them.

Also Read | Sharad Kelkar Was 'shocked' When Om Raut Roped Him In For 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Actors who played Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Paras Arora

Paras Arora portrayed the role of young Shivaji Raje Bhosle, in historical drama television series, Veer Shivaji, aired on Colors TV. The show focuses on the life of Shivaji, the 17th-century founder of the Maratha Empire. The show had a great TRP and due to its success, the timing was extended. It also stars Shilpa Tulaskar, Palak Jain, Ayesha Kaduskar and Hemant Choudhary with others.

Also Read | 'Tanhaji' Actor Sharad Kelkar On His Time In Bollywood: "I Am Happy In The Film Industry"

Mahesh Manjrekar

Veteran actor, Mahesh Manjrekar has portrayed Shivaji Maharaj in Marathi film, Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy. The movie is produced by Sanjay Chhabria along with Ashwani Manjrekar and directed by Santosh Manjrekar. It follows an underdog who fights against the evil in society, to re-instate his identity and keep his pride.

The movie also stars Sachin Khedekar, Makarand Anaspure, Siddharth Jadhav, Suchitra Bandekar, Priya Bapat and Abhijeet Kelkar with others. Dinkar Maruti Bhosle, a common Marathi man with an identity crisis ends up being the Crusader against threats to his existence and identity as a 'Marathi Maanus'. In his battle against all odds and evils, he is assisted by Shivaji Maharaj. The movie was a blockbuster.

Also Read | Sharad Kelkar Reveals Future Plans After Release Of Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji

Sharad Kelkar

In the recently released, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Sharad Kelkar plays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It stars Ajay Devgan, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol. The movie has got tremendous reviews from the audiences and Sharad’s performance received immense appreciations.

The film is set in the 17th century The film is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, played by Ajay Devgn, who was the leader of the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Saif Ali Khan portrays the character of Uday Bhan, commander of Mughal army. Kajol is playing the role of Savitribai Malusare, wife of Tanaji Malusare.

Also Read | Sharad Kelkar Reveals Why He Would Not Be Doing Daily Soaps Anymore

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.