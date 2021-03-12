Sharad Kelkar Asks Fans 'am I Looking Like Rohit Sharma?' While Rocking Traditional Wear

Sharad Kelkar, who was recently seen in the Disney + Hotstar movie Laxmii, is quiet a witty person and often entertains his fans with his hilarious and funny takes on pictures and captions. The actor's recent post in which he hilariously compared himself to Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma also left his fans in splits.

Sharad Kelkar asks fans if he looks like Rohit Sharma

In his recent Instagram post, Sharad is looking dashing in a traditional cream-coloured kurta with a red satin cloth in the front pocket. The actor is giving a smouldering look to the camera in the picture. Even though the picture in itself is stunning, it is his caption that cracked his fans up. In the caption, Sharad asked his fan, "Am I looking like Rohit Sharma?" It seems the actor's current bearded look is getting him comparisons with the Sixer-King.

Fans of the actor also chimed in and unanimously agreed with the actors' comparison in the comment sections. Many users praised the actor for his looks and gave the answer to his question with a yes. Many other fans dropped heart and fire emojis sharing their approval for the actor's current new look. Read some of the comments below:

Sharad Kelkar's photos

Sharad Kelkar's latest post on Instagram was to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. The actor posted a picture of himself from one of his movies that has him sitting in front of a Shivling.

The actor often posts adorable family pictures with his wife Keerti and daughter Kesha. His recent video of giving an oil champi and massage to his daughter won the hearts of his fans. Check out some of Sharad Kelkar's photos with his family.

Sharad Kelkar's movies and other projects

Sharad Kelkar was last seen playing a cameo in the Akshay Kumar starter Laxmii. Even though the actors' screen time was just about 10 minutes in the movie, he still managed to leave an impression with his stellar performance as a transgender woman. Sharad essayed the role of Shivaji Maharaj in the Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starter Tanhaji that went on to break many box office records and went ton to become the highest-grossing film of 2020. The actor will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India and in Shahid Kapoor starter Jersey which is slated to release during Diwali this year. Sharad is also filming for the Tamil science fiction movie titled Ayalaan.

