Sharad Kelkar Celebrates 4 Years Of 'Baahubali 2' With Pic From Dubbing Studio, Pens Note

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released on April 28, 2017, and garnered massive love from the audience. As the movie clocked four years on Wednesday, actor Sharad Kelkar took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself from the dubbing studio. Sharing the same, he wrote in Hindi, "à¤•à¤Ÿà¤ªà¥à¤ªà¤¾ à¤¨à¥‡ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¹à¥à¤¬à¤²à¥€ à¤•à¥‹ à¤•à¥à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¤¾, à¤®à¥à¤à¥‡ à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¥‡ à¤ªà¤¤à¤¾ à¤šà¤² à¤—à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¥à¤¾à¥¤" (Why did Kattapa kill Baahubali? I knew about it before only). He added, "Celebrating 4 years of iconic Baahubali 2" and then went on to tag the Baahubali 2 cast which includes Prabhas, SS Rajamouli, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, among others.

While many fans took to Twitter to celebrate the movie, actor Vaishnav Tej also expressed excitement. He tweeted, "One Of The Greatest Film Of Our Country Baahubali 2 Taken TFI To Next Level Congrats Prabhas Anna And SS Rajamouli Garu For Completing 4 Years Successfully." A user went on to call the movie "once in a lifetime experience"; many also called it a "smashing hit." Some BTS pics of the stars also surfaced on the micro-blogging platform. On the work front, Sharad Kelkar was last seen in the movie Laxmii, helmed by Raghava Lawrence. The film released on Disney+Hotstar and received mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike.

Laxmii starred Ashwini Kalsekar, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, and others. He was a part of the ZEE5 Original movie titled Darbaan, starring Sharib Hashmi, Rasika Dugal, and Flora Saini, which also received positive reviews. He will now be seen in the upcoming film Deja Vu, and he unveiled the first look poster of the same on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

It's the only feature film in the history of Indian cinema to have a single character in a single location, while the remaining characters will only have their voice-overs, mentioned the actor in his caption. The movie will be directed by Abhijeet Warang, whose debut feature film Picasso received a National Award this year. Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Pracheen Chauhan, Ravi Dubey, Maniesh Paul, and many others congratulated the actor for his new venture.