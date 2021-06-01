Sharad Kelkar Celebrates Pride Month, Shares A Still Of His Transgender Role From 'Laxmii'

Every year, the world celebrates the month of June as Pride month which is dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ Community to celebrate their visibility and their right to live a dignified life. While many Indian celebrities are sending Pride month wishes on their social media handle, actor Sharad Kelkar has also sent his wishes in a special manner. The 44-year-old actor shared a picture of his transgender character Laxman Sharma alias Laxmi from the 2020 film, Laxmii.

Sharad Kelkar celebrates Pride Month with his transgender role

Sharad Kelkar took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, June 1 to celebrate pride month by sharing the photo of a transgender role played by him in Laxmii. The Ram-Leela actor had played the role of transgender for the first time in his career. Upon sharing the photo of his character, the Tanhaji actor penned a heartfelt note for the acceptance of the LGBTQIA+ community. He wrote in the caption, "Acknowledge their presence and spread love because all they need is - Love, Respect, and Equality! #lgbt #lgbtq #pridemonth #lgbtpride #love #respect #equality #acceptance #celebration #happiness".

While his fans and followers appreciated his acting in the film, many also dropped words for the love and acceptance of the LGBTQIA+ community. One of them wrote "Every one needs love, respect and equality.. not only females and transgender but also males.. coz every one together makes a community.. lucky to have you portray this character.. what a performance", to which Sharad pinned the comment and replied with joining hands and heart eyes emoticon. Actor Amruta Khanvilkar dropped heart eyes emoticons to which Sharad replied with joining hands emoticon.

A look into Sharad Kelkar's Instagram

Earlier today, Sharad Kelkar shared a post of him worshiping Ganesh Idol. The Purple actor was seen clad in an orange kurta and was seen performing an Aarti with a Diya plate and Pooja bell in his hands. He wrote in the caption, "Bless the humanity, Lord Ganesha". Yesterday, he shared an endearing video of him with his wife Keerti Kelkar. In the video, Kirti was heard saying, "No, I don't believe in soul mates but..." and the video cuts to a montage of her romantic moments with Sharad. Take a look at his Instagram posts-

