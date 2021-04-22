Sharad Kelkar Channels His Inner Hulk With An Important COVID-19 Message

Sharad Kelkar is often seen engaging with his fans on social media. Recently, the actor shared a picture of himself and referred to the superhero The Incredible Hulk from Marvel Comics. The actor further asked his followers to stay indoors during such hard times. Take a look at Sharad Kelkar's latest photo here.

Sharad Kelkar channels his inner Hulk

Sharad Kelkar took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself standing near his car. He edited his reflection on the car with green colour and called that part of himself Hulk. He wrote that even the Hulk is staying inside and so should everyone amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. He asked his fans to stay home and stay safe and wear a mask when they go out.

Reactions to Sharad Kelkar's latest post as the Hulk

As soon as Sharad shared the picture, his fans wrote all things nice. A fan wrote that he was the most handsome Hulk. Another fan called the look "Khatarnak" (dangerous). They complimented him for his intense look in the picture. Other fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

A sneak peek into Sharad Kelkar's Instagram

Earlier, Sharad shared a picture with his wife Keerti Kelkar. He wore a light blue t-shirt while she wore a black ribbed camisole. They completed their looks with sunglasses. He wrote, "You, me and sunshine" in his caption. In another post, he shared a selfie of himself dressed in a black printed shirt. He wrote that he was blowing away the Monday blues. He also shared a picture with his daughter doing a partial handstand on the bed. He added, "sometimes you need to change the perspective to see better!" Take a look at Sharad Kelkar's photos here.

A look at Sharad Kelkar's latest movies and shows

Sharad Kelkar was last seen in ZEE5 original film Darbaan playing Anukul. He was also seen in web series like Black Widows and The Family Man. The actor will next be seen making his Tamil film debut with Ayalaan. He is also gearing up for the release of films like Bhuj: The Pride of India playing Military Officer Raghuvir Raina, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey playing Krish Deshmukh, Marathi film Paavan Khind and Deja Vu.

