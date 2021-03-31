Sharad Kelkar Compares His Current Look To Jason Statham, Says 'you Stole My Look'

Actor Sharad Kelkar took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a picture of his current bald look, alongside Hollywood action star Jason Statham's look from Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The Laxmii actor teased Statham in the post, saying that while he lent his voice for the Hindi version of Hobbs & Shaw, Jason Statham in return "stole his look". Sharad Kelkar wrote on Instagram, "Man, I gave my voice to you and you stole my look .. I won't tolerate this!", adding four laughing emojis, tagging Jason Statham on Instagram. Check out the picture and see what Sharad's fans, followers and celebs reacted in the comments below.

Sharad Kelkar spotted in Holi getaway pictures with family

Sharad Kelkar recently celebrated the Holi festival with full spirit as he was seen alongside his wife Keerti Kelkar and their daughter. The actor took to Twitter to share a beautiful picture of the trio and wished his fans a safe and happy Holi. He wrote on Twitter, "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen of the Holi festival of Holi. On this festival of colours, God remove evil from your life and fill it with colours of good health and happiness. #HappyHoli". Check out the tweet here!

The actor also celebrated Holi with his friends Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla, alongside other television celebrities. Sharad's wife Keerti Kelkar shared the post on Instagram captioning the group picture, "Squad!", with a heart-eyes emoji. Check out the picture here.

A look at Sharad Kelkar's movies

Sharad Kelkar recently starred in the comedy horror film Laxmii which garnered praise for his performance from critics. He has appeared in several films like 1920: Evil Returns, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Mohenjo Daro, Rocky Handsome, Baadshaho, Housefull 4 and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor will next star in the war action film Bhuj: The Pride of India. He will also star alongside Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi sports drama remake Jersey (2021). He is also currently filming his Tamil debut film Ayalaan and the upcoming Marathi film Paavan Khind also expected to release by the year-end.

Promo Pic Source: Sharad Kelkar via Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.