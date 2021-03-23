Sharad Kelkar Dances With Daughter Kesha To 'Muqabla'; Fan Calls Him 'super Dad'

Actor Sharad Kelkar recently shared a video on his Instagram handle featuring his daughter from the living room of their home. Sharad Kelkar's daughter, Kesha, can be seen in her father's arms in the video as the two can be seen showing off some dance moves while dancing to the song "Muqabla". Sharad shared the video with the caption, "There can't be any 'Muqabla' with daughters!" which when loosely translated means, "There can't be any contest with daughters!". He also shared a few hashtags, "#kesha #dance #dancemoves #reels #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #instadaily". Take a look at Sharad Kelkar's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Sharad Kelkar's Instagram post with daughter

Sharad Kelkar's daughter's appearance on his latest Instagram post prompted a number of responses from fans. Indian actress Zareen Khan also commented on the video saying "So cute!". Many of Sharad's fans commented on the post praising the adorable father-daughter duo and calling them "cute". Many fans left comments talking about what a great father Sharad is and how lucky little Kesha is to have such a doting dad. Other fans left compliments calling the duo "beautiful", "lovely" and "awesome", one fan even commented calling Sharad "super dad" while other fans simply left heart and kiss emojis. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Sharad Kelkar's upcoming projects

Actor Sharad Kelkar is all set to appear in a number of upcoming projects. The actor will next be seen making his Tamil movie debut with the film Ayalaan. The film will star actors like Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Isha Koppikar in the lead roles. In Jan 2021, the makers of the film shared a number of photos declaring that the shooting for the film had been completed. Sharad will also appear in the upcoming Bollywood war action film Bhuj: The Pride of India, alongside Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk and debutant Pranitha Subhash and Ihana Dhillon. Sharad will also be a part of the upcoming sports drama Hindi remake Jersey which will star Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur and others. The film is slated to release on November 5, 2021.

Sharad will reprise his role in the second season of the Prime Video web-series, The Family Man, in which he played the character of Arvind. He will also appear next in Zee5's upcoming thriller drama web series called Black Widows in which he will be playing the character of Jatin Mehrotra. Actors like Mona Singh, Swastika Mukherjee, Shamita Shetty, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Raima Sen have also secured roles in the upcoming series.

