Sharad Kelkar Faced Financial Struggles In Past: 'Had Loans To Pay, But No Bank Balance'

Actor Sharad Kelkar who will soon be seen in the upcoming movie Bhuj: The Pride Of India, recently opened up about his financial struggles. The actor revealed that he had to go through difficult times to get where he is. Kelkar added that people did not know his 'backstory' yet.

Sharad Kelkar opens about his struggle

Sharad Kelkar while on Maniesh Paul's podcast opened about the struggles he faced especially in monetary terms. He was heard saying, "People consider the work and it may be good or bad. But nobody notices the struggle. You came from Delhi, right? I came from Gwalior. People think we both have Mercedes, we dress well and come with our hair groomed well. They don't know the backstory."

Kelkar added during the podcast, "In my life, I was out of credit cards also. There has been a time like that as well. I had no bank balance. There were so many liabilities. I have to pay off a loan and my credit card has also run dry."

On the work front, Sharad Kelkar will next be seen in the war film Bhuj: The Pride of India. The movie is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in charge of the Bhuj airport, who with his team, reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from the local village Madhapar. Sharad Kelkar will be seen playing the role of Military Officer Ram Karan 'RK' Nair in the movie. The movie will also feature Ajay Devgn in the lead role alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Ihana Dhillon.

He will next be seen in the Tamil science-fiction comedy film Ayalaan. The movie will also star Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Isha Koppikar in the lead roles. Sharad will also be seen in the Hindi sports drama Jersey. The movie is a remake of his 2019 Telugu film of the same title and features Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles along with Pankaj Kapoor. The movie is about a thirty-six-year-old cricketer who stopped his cricketing career 10 years ago, now aiming to play for the Indian team.

(Image: Sharad Kelkar's Instagram)

