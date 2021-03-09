Sharad Kelkar Flaunts His Love For 'black' During 'break-time' At Shoot; See Pic

On March 9, 2021, actor Sharad Kelkar took to his official Instagram handle and shared a snippet from his shooting location. In the picture, he can be seen sitting in his vanity van during his break-time. Sharad sported an all-black outfit and flashed his bright smile while posing for the camera. In the caption, he expressed his love for the black colour.

Sharad Kelkar stuns in all-black outfit

In the picture, Sharad can be seen wearing a black tee, which he paired with black jeans. He accessorised himself with a watch and a pair of black sunglasses. His hair is neatly styled, and his beard is cleanly trimmed. One can see him sitting on a chair and looking in the opposite direction while posing for the camera. As for the caption, he penned, “Break-time in between the shots! ‘#allblack’, ‘#blacklove’”.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of his fans rushed to drop positive comments. A fan commented, “Looking cute in black sir” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “Handsome look” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. A user commented, “Picture perfect” with heart eyed-face emojis. Another user wrote, “Can’t wait for your next project sir” with several red hearts.

Sharad is an active Instagram user as he constantly treats his fans and followers with snippets from his personal and professional life. On March 8, 2021, he shared an adorable picture featuring himself, his wife, Keerti Kelkar, daughter, Kesha and his mother on the special occasion of International Women’s Day. In the picture, the family posed together flashing their bright smiles. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy Women’s Day to all. Here are the sources of my strength who inspired me in each and every way. Thankful to God to have these wonderful women in my life. @keertikelkar”.

Many of his fans dropped red hearts and heart-eyed emoticons. A fan commented, “What a wonderful complete family pic. Truly you are blessed to have so many wonderful women around you. Lots of love” with a string of emoticons. Another one wrote, “Super amazing nice persons” with red hearts and heart-eyed face emojis. A user commented, “So so nice of u Sir to have posted this…” with a clapping hands emoticon.

A peek into Sharad Kelkar's photos

