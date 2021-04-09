Sharad Kelkar Offers IPL A Chance To Onboard Him With Fiery Sixers; Watch

Bollywood actor Sharad Kelkar is an ardent fan of Cricket and also takes time out of his schedule to play the game with his friends. The Tanhaji star was also a part of the 2021 Actors Cricket Bash (ACB) that is held every year with stars from the entertainment industry coming together to play a friendly match of cricket professionally. Sharad Kelkar recently took to his Instagram page to share a video of him setting the cricket ground on fire with his fiery shots. While the video in itself is awesome, it is his witty message for IPL (Indian Premier League) teams that managed to grab the eyes of the netizens, cracking them up.

Sharad Kelkar offers IPL 2021 a chance to onboard him

Sharing a compilation of videos that shows the actor swinging off sixers on the cricket field during his ACB matches of 2021, Sharad in his Instagram caption gave his player information that read, "Right-Hand destructive opening batsman, Right-arm medium-fast bowler!" He followed the caption by jokingly writing in Hindi, "Kisi bhi IPL 2021 teams ko zarurat ho to seedhe sampark karre" which loosely translates to, "If any IPL 2021 teams are in need of a player directly contact me." It seems that Sharad Kelkar is also a fan of the Indian Premier League which will be kickstarting today on April 9 with Royal Challengers Bangalore opening the season against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Netizens react to Sharad Kelkar's Instagram video

Fans of the actor were quick to shower praises on the actor's right swings and sixers and flooded his comment section with compliments. Television actor Shaleen Malhotra also chimed in the comment section by writing, "Bhai Jee swing hai ya aankhon ka dhokha." One user wrote, "BCCI wants your location" while another commented, "What a swing Sharad dada." Take a look at some of the fan comments below:

Sharad Kelkar's movies

On the work front, Sharad was last seen in the Zee5 movie Darbaan. He was also seen playing a small but prominent role in the Hotstar + Disney channel movie Laxmii. The actor will soon be making his debut in Tamil cinema with the film Ayalaan. He is currently shooting for Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside an ensemble cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Ihana Dhillon Other than that, Sharad will also be seen in the Hindi film Jersey and Marathi films Paavan Khind and Deja Vu.

