Sharad Kelkar Pays His Tributes To The Freedom Fighters On 'Shaheed Diwas'

India celebrates March 23 as Shaheed Diwas, in honour of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, who had laid down their lives during India’s freedom struggle. Several film celebrities have taken to social media to send their wishes on the important occasion, and among them is actor Sharad Kelkar. The actor has shared a portrait of the freedom fighters on Instagram and penned down a short but heartfelt message for them in the caption in his wishes, which promptly received a strong response from his followers in the comments section.

Sharad Kelkar praises freedom fighters on Shaheed Diwas

Sharad Kelkar has strongly established himself as one of the ace actors in the film industry, having worked in a few patriotic films as well. The actor posted a portrait that includes some of the famous pictures of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, with the theme of the tricolour in the background. He paid his respects with the words of praise that he has shared for them in the caption. He talked about how they laid down their lives for the freedom and safety of their country before paying his tributes. The post promptly received messages in the comments, as his fans cheered on the patriotic occasion, writing slogans such as “Inquilaab Zindabaad” and “Jai Hind”.

Sharad had recently played the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film Tanhaji, which witnessed Ajay Devgn playing the titular role. Sharad was extensively praised by the critics as well as the audience for his portrayal of his role, and the film itself received praises for the accurate portrayal of the historical event. Tanhaji also gained massive success at the box office.

Apart from Tanhaji, Sharad Kelkar has a long list of popular films under his belt. Some of his hit films include Baadshaho, Housefull 4, Mohenjo Daro, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and many others. The actor also has a few more films that are currently under productions and are expected to release this year. Among them is Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is yet another patriotic film and also stars Devgn in the lead.

