Sharad Kelkar Pays Ode To Dr. Ambedkar On The Occasion Of Ambedkar Jayanti; See Post

On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, Tanhaji actor Sharad Kelkar took to Instagram to pay tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. He shared a painting of Dr Ambedkar and penned a short note in his caption. Fans appreciated the actor and one of them commented, “After seeing this, my respect for you has increased more immensely, Sir.”

Sharad Kelkar pays ode to Dr. Ambedkar

Dr Ambedkar spent his life ending social discrimination against weaker sections of society. He became the first Law and Justice Minister after India's Independence and played a prominent role in drafting the Indian Constitution. Taking to Instagram, Sharad shared a picture of Dr Ambedkar and wrote, “Saluting the sculptor of the Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Ji on his birth anniversary. #AmbedkarJayanti #BRAmbedkar #babasaheb #birthanniversary #Jayanti.” Take a look at Sharad Kelkar's Instagram post below.

Sharad Kelkar's upcoming film

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Sharad revealed his upcoming project on Instagram. He shared the first look of his film Deja Vu. In his caption, he wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa Presenting the first look of my film “Deja Vu”. It’s the only feature film in the history of Indian cinema to have a single character in a single location, while the remaining characters will only have their voice-overs. The Direction has been done by @abhijeetwarang. His debut feature film “Picasso” has received a #nationalaward this year. #DejaVu #DejaVuTheMovie #nextproject #newbeginning #workmodeon #blessings.” The film is bankrolled by Rakesh Kudalkar.

Sharad Kelkar's Gudi Padwa celebrations

On Instagram, Sharad also shared a glimpse of his Gudi Padwa celebration. He was seen worshipping the Gudi in an open space with his daughter. In his caption, he wrote, “à¤¨à¥‚à¤¤à¤¨ à¤µà¤°à¥à¤· à¤¤à¥à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¸à¤—à¤³à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤‚à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥€ à¤­à¤°à¤­à¤°à¤¾à¤Ÿà¥€à¤šà¥€ à¤µ à¤¸à¤®à¥ƒà¤¦à¥à¤§à¥€à¤šà¤¾ à¤°à¤¾à¤¹à¥‹. à¤—à¥à¤¢à¥€ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¡à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤–à¥‚à¤ª-à¤–à¥‚à¤ª à¤¶à¥à¤­à¥‡à¤šà¥à¤›à¤¾ (May the new year be prosperous for all of you. Best wishes for Gudi Padwa.) #HappyGudiPadwa

More about Sharad Kelkar

Sharad Kelkar predominantly appears in Hindi films, Marathi films and also in television serials. Apart from this, he has also performed in Tollywood, Kollywood industries. He was last seen essaying a role in the Bollywood film Laxmii. He will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Bhuj: The Pride of India, Jersey and more.

(Promo Image source: Sharad Kelkar's Instagram)

