Sharad Kelkar Shares Mushy Picture With Wife Keerti; Says He Is 'in His Own World'

Actor Sharad Kelkar often shares adorable pictures with his wife Keerti Kelkar on Instagram. The Laxmii actor recently gave out major couple goals with the picture he shared with her. He mentioned that he is 'living in his own world' with his wife. Here's the picture of Sharad Kelkar's wife posing with him.

Sharad Kelkar's post with his wife Keerti Kelkar

Sharad Kelkar took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with his wife. He picked her up in his arms while she smiled for the camera. Sharad wore a white t-shirt and a pair of sunglasses while. Sharad Kelkar's wife on the other hand wore a peach printed suit. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. He wrote that he was living in his own world. Take a look at the picture here.

Reactions to Sharad Kelkar's photo

As soon as Sharad shared the picture, his fans flooded their picture with a lot of heart and fire emojis. Fans have mentioned that the couple looks adorable. A follower wrote that Sharad is holding his entire world in his arms. Take a look at the comments here.

Image source: Sharad Kelkar's Instagram

Sharad Kelkar's photos with his wife Keerti

On the occasion of Women's day, Sharad shared a picture of the three important women in his life. He shared a picture of his daughter, wife Keerti and mother. He wrote, "Here are the sources of my strength who inspired me in each and every way. Thankful to God to have these wonderful women in my life."

He also shared a mushy picture with Keerti where the couple is twinning. They wore white t-shirts and blue denim pants. Keerti wore a printed headband to complete her look. Take a look at Sharad Kelkar's photos here.

He also shared a picture with her from their vacation. Sharad wore a light blue shirt and shorts while Keerti wore a white two-piece set. She also wore a pair of chunky earrings and a pink sling bag to complete her look. Sharad also shared an extremely mushy picture with his wife. He hugged her from behind. Sharad wore a black t-shirt while Keerti wore a red top. He wrote, "I don't like perfect, I like real and so is she!" Take a look at Sharad Kelkar's photos with his wife here.

