Sharad Kelkar Shares Playful Video With Daughter Kesha By The Beach, Calls Her His 'World'

Bollywood actor Sharad Kelkar shared an adorable video with his daughter Kesha, on his Instagram account. The actor took some time off his schedule to spend time with his daughter, and they visited the beach. The father-daughter duo was seen playing at the beach, as the waves hit the shore. Sharad Kelkar is currently on a vacation with his family and his recent Instagram posts, prove this. Check out Sharad Kelkar's Instagram post with his daughter.

Sharad Kelkar's Instagram post

Sharad Kelkar shared a post with his daughter captioning it, "My world â¤ï¸"(sic). Sharad Kelkar was seen in casual beach outfits in the post, while his daughter was also seen in a white t-shirt and a pair of shorts. They were seen playing and having a ball by the beach. With the video of them playing by the beach playing, the song Musafir, by Tushar Joshi and Pritam, played in the background.

Sharad Kelkar's video garnered several comments in the comment section. An Instagram user left a comment, "Your world is so cute and you are so lucky for this cute world"(sic), in the comment section. Another Instagram user left a comment, "Absolutely sir... Touchwood.. Stay blessed â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸" (sic), while several others left comments like 'So Cute' and 'We Love U', in the comment section.

About Sharad Kelkar's family

Sharad Kelkar hails from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. After winning a male beauty pageant, Sharad Kelkar made his television debut with a TV show on Doordarshan. He married Tv actor Keerti Kelkar in the year 2005. The couple, Sharad and Keerti Kelkar welcomed their daughter Kesha Kelkar, who recently turned 7.

On the work front, Sharad Kelkar has a number of films that will be released soon. He will be seen in films like Ayalaan, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Jersey. In his upcoming movie Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sharad will be seen in the role of a Military officer named Raghuvir Raina. The historical war drama action thriller film will be directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The film is set during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971. The film will feature Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Ihana Dhillon in pivotal roles.

