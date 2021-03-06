Sharad Kelkar Sports A Red-jersey To Flaunt His Biceps On 'cricket Ke Maidaan'

Popular Indian actor Sharad Kelkar, on Saturday, took to his social media handle to treat his Insta fam with the latest entry to his feed. Interestingly, in the photo, Kelkar can be seen in a red-jersey teamed up with a black-colour slouchy beanie. While giving an intense pose for the click, Sharad flaunted his biceps. Instagramming his post, with a short Hindi caption, Sharad wrote, "Cricket Ke Maidaan Par (On the cricket ground)", along with a bicep emoticon. His caption also included a few hashtags, such as '#cricketlove', '#cricket', '#moments' among others.

Sharad Kelkar shows his biceps:

READ | Sharad Kelkar Twins With Wife Keerti Kelkar In This Mushy 'Photo Of The Day'; See

Within a couple of minutes, the picture-post managed to garner an overwhelming response as it bagged 16k double-taps and is still counting. Meanwhile, actor Abhishek Verma dropped a few high-voltage emojis. On the other hand, a section of fans went gaga over Kelkar while others flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eyes emoticons. While adding two clapping emoticons, an Instagram user wrote, "Looking super fit big bro".

READ | Sharad Kelkar Gives Sneak-peek Into Daughter's 7th Birthday Bash; Says 'How Time Flies'

READ | Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gets Sweet Birthday Wish From Actor Sharad Kelkar, See Post

A peek into Sharad Kelkar's Instagram

Interestingly, the 44-year-old actor is an avid social media user as he keeps his fans updated with his whereabouts. His media wall is flooded with numerous pictures, featuring his wife Keerti Kelkar. A handful of posts on his handle also gives a peek into his time with his seven-year-old daughter Kesha Kelkar. On the other hand, there are a few throwback pictures too on his feed.

READ | Sharad Kelkar Shares Glimpse Of Laathi Practice Session, Says 'It's You Vs You'

The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor also extended wishes to his acquaintances from the industry for their birthdays and upcoming projects. In one of his recent posts, he gave a shout-out to actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan's debut project, Tadap. He shared the official poster of the film and added the details of its release in his caption.

On the professional front, Kelkar was last seen in Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii, which took an OTT release. In the film, Sharad played the character of a transgender. Though the film received mixed reviews, Kelkar's performance was praised by the critics and the audience. He will be next seen in Ajay Devgn-Sonakshi Sinha starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.