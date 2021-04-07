Sharad Kelkar Wishes Veteran Actor Jeetendra On His Birthday, Calls Him 'the Sweetest'

Laxmii actor Sharad Kelkar relived a fanboy moment after posting a selfie with the Bollywood superstar Jeetendra on his social media. On the occasion of Jeetendra's birthday, Sharad paid a tribute to the actor by dedicating a post on Instagram to him with a sweet caption. Check out Sharad Kelkar's Instagram post here.

Sharad's birthday wishes for Jeetendra

The 44-year-old actor took to his Instagram to share a throwback selfie with the veteran star Jeetendra. Sharad was all smiles as he clicked the selfie and wished him a happy birthday in the caption. Pairing with a heart emoji, Sharad called Jeetendra sir 'the sweetest' in his post.

Netizens' reaction to Sharad Kelkar's Instagram post

It was evident from the comment section that the fans enjoyed the sweet interaction between Sharad and Jeetendra sir as many spammed the comments with heart and fire emojis. Several fans took his opportunity to wish Jeetendra sir on his birthday with loving comments. Many fans also compliment Sharad on his selfie as one fan wrote that he was a big fan of the actor.

A look at Sharad Kelkar's photos on Instagram

Soon to appear in his debut solo lead movie 'Deja Vu', Sharad enjoys a following of almost 700k followers on Instagram. The actor often shares pictures of his professional activities and his family. Recently, Sharad shared a picture with his wife Keerti Kelkar with a caption that read 'Beauty and the beast'.

Jeetendra's birthday wishes by celebrities

Many celebrities from Bollywood took to their social media to wish the Bollywood superstar on his birthday. Jeetendra's daughter and producer Ekta Kapoor shared a sweet video on her Instagram where Jeetendra can be seen cutting his birthday cake with his two grandsons in his arms. Describing Jeetu sir as 'the wind beneath her wings', Ekta wrote an emotional caption to wish her father.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also took to his Instagram to wish Jeetendra in a unique way. Sharing a digital portrait of the actor, Riteish also shared multiple pictures of the duo from a television show. He captioned the post with of one the famous lyrics of Jeetendra and wished him a happy birthday by calling him 'Evergreen/eternal Jeetuji'.

