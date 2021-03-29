Sharad Pawar Thanks Lata Mangeshkar For Inquiring About His Health, Says 'I Am Grateful'

A day after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital, Pawar took to Twitter on March 29 and thanked veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar for inquiring about his health. Sharad shared a post in Marathi where he expressed his gratitude towards the iconic singer for sending her wishes and love across.

Sharad Pawar responds to Lata Mangeshkar's wishes

"Respected Lata Mangeshkar Didi contacted me by phone and inquired about my health. The good wishes of kind people like Lata Didi are with me. I am grateful to them," Pawar tweeted. The Lag Jaa Gale singer quickly responded to his heartfelt note in the comment section. The 91-year-old singer wrote that she holds 'utmost respect for the politician and his family.' She sent her recovery wishes and hoped that he 'recovers soon as the blessings of Maharashtra and all the people of the country are with him.'

Sharad Pawar's health update

Sharad Pawar will undergo surgery at a hospital in Mumbai for gall bladder issues, a minister of his party in the Maharashtra government informed. "Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his Gall Bladder," Nawab Malik tweeted.



He further said that Pawar was on blood-thinning medication which is now being stopped due to the issue. Malik also informed that Pawar's public programs stand cancelled till further notice. "He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted to the hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and endoscopy and surgery will be conducted. Hence all his programs stand cancelled until further notice," the NCP leader said in another tweet.



