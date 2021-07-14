Sharat Saxena On 'scarcity Of Good Roles For Senior Actors Like Him'; 'We Are Still Alive'

Sharat Saxena is one of the prominent artists of the movie industry who has featured in over 250 movies in his career so far. As the actor took the internet by storm a couple of years ago for being ignored and typecast in Bollywood for over 30 years, he recently shed light on how Bollywood was a young people’s industry and had a lack of good roles for the senior actors.

Sharat Saxena on getting all the ‘scrappings’ left by other senior actors

During an interview with Rediff, Sharat Saxena opened up about how the film industry was 'a young people’s industry' and revealed how old people weren’t required here. The Krrish actor also added how he was still alive and wanted to work and further asked, "How many roles do you think are written for old people in this industry" and stated how all the good ones were written for old people and eventually goes to Amitabh Bachchan. Adding to it, he stated how all the scrapings left were dished out to actors like him. Sharat Saxena also revealed that after all this, the amount of work he receives was 'zero'.

As Sharat Saxena’s has worked on his fitness over the years, he revealed that he took this approach due to the 'scarcity of roles for senior actors'. He also stated that at the age of 71, he worked out for two hours every day so that he could 'beat the sh** out of the 25-year-old guys'. He even stated how he coloured his hair and moustache black in order to look young. Referring to his role in one of his latest movies, Sherni, he mentioned that though he was 71 years old he had to make himself look 50-55 otherwise he would not get any work. He even mentioned how he wasn’t cut out for living a retired life as he had the hunger to perform in front of the camera.

Sharat Saxena’s movies

Some of the popular Sharat Saxena’s movies are namely Mr India, Ghayal, Ghulam, Gupt, Soldier, Fanaa, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Krrish, Ek Hi Raasta, Baghban, Shaan, Saathiya, Phir Hera Pheri, Karma, De Dana Dan, Tridev and numerous others. He was last seen in Vidya Balan starrer, Sherni and now gearing for the release of his upcoming movie, Tadap.

IMAGE: SHARAT SAXENA INSTAGRAM

