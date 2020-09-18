Sharbari Datta's Death: Twitter Mourns The Loss, Netizens Say 'Always Loved Her Designs'

Renowned fashion designer Sharbari Datta passed away at the age of 63, at her residence in Kolkata. She breathed her last following a stroke, her family said. Sharbari was found dead in the washroom of her home at Broad Street, Thursday evening, September 17, 2020. The news of her death sent shockwaves in the country.

Netizens flocked to Twitter and mourned Sharbari Datta's death. A user wrote, "Ohh I am sad hearing the news of Sharbari Datta ma’am passing on. Always loved her designs. RIP." Model-actor Rukmini Maitra paid her last tribute to Sharbari. "Sharbari di.. I don't know what to say. I am too shocked to even react to this.. Forever Immortal in the History of Fashion! #RIP #GoneTooSoon #SharbariDatta," Rukmini tweeted.

Ohh I am sad hearing the news of Sharbari Datta ma’am passing on. Always loved her designs. RIP 🙏🏽 — Arijit Debbarman (@ardb_1234) September 18, 2020

Sharbari di..

I don't know what to say. I am too shocked to even react to this..

Forever Immortal in the History of Fashion!#RIP #GoneTooSoon #SharbariDatta — RUKMINI MAITRA (@RukminiMaitra) September 17, 2020

Ungli actor Rachel White called it 'terrible news' and tweeted, "God bless her soul." A user also expressed that Sharbari Datta fashion designer's death is a huge loss to the industry. "Thank you, Sharbari Datta, for overriding stereotyped concept of male fashion & most importantly revolutionising the absolute gorgeous Bengal's traditional male attire 'Dhuti-Panjabi'. Rest well Madam," read another Twitter thread.

Sharbari Datta di ebhabe chole gelen...!! Bhabte parchhi na . Rip pic.twitter.com/TLVA2BNgFi — Debopam Sarkar (@DebopamSarkar9) September 17, 2020

Thank you Sharbari Datta for overriding stereotyped concept of male fashion & most importantly revolutionising the absolute gorgeous Bengal's traditional male attire 'Dhuti-Panjabi'



Rest well Madam 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QZrhFxycb2 — B.Manoshprotim (@em_basu) September 18, 2020

Sharbari Dutta... the ace fashion designer.. revolutionized men's ethnic wear... with glorious designer Kurtas(Punjabis) and coloured Bengali Dhotis.



Rest in peace.. 🙏 — Mahua (@mahuadey20) September 18, 2020

Sharbari Datta's death

Sharbari Datta is the daughter of Bengali poet Ajit Datta, who is known for his literary innovations in the post-Rabindranath era. She showed her prowess in fashion designing after passing from the college and made her mark in designing men's ethnic wear. Her label became popular for her unique blend of ethnicity with modernity in fabric and vibrancy in colour, changing the notion that men don't have many sartorial choices. Later, Dutta set up her own brand Shunyaa which has its outlets in Kolkata. She dabbled into women's wear and was a known face in fashion shows organised in the city.

Sharbari always had a philosophy of fashion. "I pitied men their dull wardrobes. The west has enslaved us to notions of masculine dress codes which, we forget, have only a short history, dating after the Industrial Revolution," read a quote on her website (sharbaridatta.com). She is survived by her fashion designer son, Amalin Dutta.

(With inputs from PTI) (Image credits: Twitter/@sdeepayan)

