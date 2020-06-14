Sharddha Kapoor Appeared In Many Sequel Movies That You Would Enjoy Watching

Shraddha Kapoor made her acting debut in 2010 with Teen Patti. She rose to fame with her third film, Aashiqui 2 in 2013 and has been one of the most prominent names since then. The actor has appeared in many movies of genres varying from romantic, drama, musical, horror, and action movies. Shraddha Kapoor has appeared in movies having an original plotline but has also appeared in many sequel movies. Here are Shraddha Kapoor movies that are sequels belonging to a popular franchise-

Sharddha Kapoor in sequel movies

Aashiqui 2 (2013)

Aashiqui 2 is the second movie of the Aashiqui franchise. However, the movie is not in the continuation of its previous part. Shraddha Kapoor rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The plot of the film revolves around Rahul who loses his fans and fame due to alcoholism. But, he then decides to turn a small time singer into a rising star. The movie became critically acclaimed.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Vs Hina Khan - Who Wore The Denim Outfit Better?

Any Body Can Dance: ABCD 2 (2015)

Any Body Can Dance: ABCD 2 is the second part of the Any Body Can Dance: ABCD franchise. The movie is not in the continuation of its previous part. The movie is a Remo D’Souza directorial and casts Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Prabhu Deva as leads. The plot of the film revolves around the inspiring story of a Fictitious Dance group; their rise to fame, sudden downfall, and their heroic attempt to seek vindication by regaining their lost pride and glory.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Vs Nora Fatehi- Who Wore The Black Leather Pant Better?

Rock On 2 (2016)

Rock On 2 is the second part of the Rock On franchise. The movie is in continuation of its previous part. The movie is a Shujaat Saudagar directorial and cast Shraddha Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, and Arjun Rampal as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the musical band, Magik, that reunites along with some new members.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor Starrer Soulful Song 'Baarish' Making Video: WATCH

Street Dancer 3D (2020)

Street Dancer 3D is the third part of the Any Body Can Dance: ABCD franchise. The movie is not in the continuation of its previous parts. The movie is a Remo D’Souza directorial and cast Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Prabhu Deva as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of street dancers.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Shares A Video Of Her Mother Singing 'Baahon Mein Chale Aao'

Baaghi 2 (2020)

Baaghi 3 is the third part of the Baaghi franchise. The movie is not in the continuation of its previous parts. The movie is an Ahmed Khan directorial and cast Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Riteish Deshmukh as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a man who embarks on a bloody rampage to save his kidnapped brother. Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff also played the lead characters in the first part of the franchise, Baaghi (2016).

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.