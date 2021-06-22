'Share Na Please': Amul Hails Vidya Balan's Film 'Sherni', Actress Calls It An 'honour'

Actress Vidya Balan who is receiving rave reviews for her character as a forest officer in the latest release Sherni recently received a shout-out from Amul. The dairy brand, which is known for its topicals, shared another one, based on Vidya Balan's film Sherni. The poster showed a cartoon version of Vidya Balan’s character from the film. The text on the post read: "Share na please. Protected ferociously."

Amul hails Vidya Balan's role in the latest release Sherni

The official Twitter handle of Amul shared the poster and wrote, “Vidya Balan stars in the human-animal film." On seeing the terrific response by the dairy brand, the actress took to her Instagram story and expressed her sincere gratitude to the dairy brand. "Thank you. What an honour." She wrote along with a couple of heart emojis along with the text. Directed by Amit Masurkar, the plot showcases the work of a forest officer (played by Balan) with an element of suspense and thrill. Filmmaker Amit Masurkar has captured the life of a jungle from the point of focus of a forest officer in his latest flick. The subject hasn’t quite been focused on Indian cinema in the past, which had created quite a lot of anticipation among the audience.

Masurkar had recently divulged a few interesting details about the film in his interaction with Hindustan Times. He revealed that it was Vidya Balan herself who was first finalised in the Sherni cast. She was the first actor who he had approached for the role and emerged successful at the beginning itself. He also opened up on the similarities between this film and his previous venture Newton starring Rajkummar Rao. The filmmaker said that the resemblance is purely a “coincidence”. Sherni's cast includes Ila Arun, Mukul Chaddha, Brijendra Kala, Sharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi in pivotal parts. The film is produced under the Abundantia Entertainment Production banner. The film witnessed a digital run on Amazon Prime Video from June 18.

IMAGE: AMUL_INDIA/BALANVIDYA/Instagram