'Sharmaji Ki Beti': Tahira Kashyap Announces First Feature Film, Reveals Ensemble Cast

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap who is exploring her avenues in filmmaking is set to make her debut with her first feature film Sharmaji ki Beti. The long-pending project has finally found the star cast. The upcoming film that deals with the subject of urban existence and conflicts has finally gone on the floor with a star-studded cast of Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher.

Tahira Kashyap announces first feature film

Tahira took to Instagram and shared the pictures of her lead star cast while penning a gratitude note to her fans and expressing her happiness. The director confessed that the ‘story is close to her heart’ and it also comes with a lesson to ‘never give up in life.’ Tahira who was feeling ecstatic to begin the shooting of the film wrote, “Feeling so numb! Can’t believe it’s finally happening. I feel only gratitude. Eternally grateful to all those people who are bringing my dream, the story so close to my heart to life. It’s too good to be true but I guess ‘winter always turns to spring’. This film has seen me through various states and stages of life but all that I have learned from my practice, my mother, and my partner is to never give up. And I was supported by like-minded people who were there through and through with me on this journey, thank you @tanuj.garg @atulkasbekar @ellipsisentertainment for being at it, and thank you @applausesocial @sameern for making this palpable! Thank you for your support on this.”

Tahira’s husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana also shared his happiness of watching his wife taking baby steps towards achieving her goals and wrote, “Her debut film,” along with a heart-shaped emoticon. Sharmaji Ki Beti has commenced filming this month in Mumbai and Chandigarh. Tahira recently directed the short film Quarantine Crush, which is part of Netflix’s anthology Feels Like Ishq. She also directed Pinni, which is a segment in Zindagi inShort. Kashyap’s feature film will focus on the lives of urban women, all with the common surname “Sharma”, reads the statement, adding that this “relatable” and “multi-generational ensemble” film is about the modern, middle-class women.

IMAGE: TAHIRAKASHYAP/SAKSHITANWAR/DIVYADUTTA/SAIYAMIKHER/Instagram