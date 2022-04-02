'Sharmaji Namkeen', 'Attack' To 'Kaun Praveen Tambe?': Big Titles To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is here and there are several much-awaited films that one can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and even in the theatres. From late actor Rishi Kapoor's Sharmaji Namkeen to John Abraham's Attack and even Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam, here are all the top picks that one can watch this weekend with friends and family:

Sharmaji Namkeen:

As Rishi Kapoor-Paresh Rawal-starrer Sharmaji Namkeen recently surfaced online, it created a massive buzz amongst fans. The film marks late actor Rishi Kapoor's last on-screen appearance and is touted to be a comedy-drama that also sees Taaruk Raina, Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar and others in prominent roles. You can watch this film with friends or family on Amazon Prime Video.

Attack Part 1:

John Abraham took action a notch higher as he was seen performing some high-octane stunts in Attack. For the uninitiated, John plays the role of India’s first super-soldier in the movie who has been installed with superpowers with the help of technology and artificial intelligence (AI). Bankrolled by John, Jayantilal Gada and Ajay Kapoor, the film also stars Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

Kaun Pravin Tambe?:

The film stars Shreyas Talpade in the titular character of Pravin Tambe. Kaun Pravin Tambe revolves around the life of an aspiring cricketer, Pravin Tambe. The 2022 Indian Hindi-language biographical sports drama film directed by Jayprad Desai is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Morbius:

Morbius stars Jared Leto as the titular character, and the trailer had revolved around his battle as a scientist to cure his blood disease and subsequently become a blood-thirsty vampire as a result. The movie was released in theatres on April 1. The official synopsis of the film reads, “Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first, it seems to be a radical success, the darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”

Mishan Impossible:

Taapsee Pannu had returned to Telugu cinema following a 3-year hiatus with her latest film, Mishan Impossible, which has hit the big screens on Friday, April 1, 2022. Helmed by Swaroop RSJ, Mishan Impossible is a joint production venture of Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the banner of Matinee Entertainment.

Radhe Shyam:

Prabhas & Pooja Hegde were recently seen in the romantic period drama Radhe Shyam, which hit the big screens on March 11, 2022. The film has also been released on Amazon Prime Video. Radhe Shyam also featured Krishnam Raju, Jayaram, Sathyaraj, and Bhagyashree among others. The film revolves around the life of Prabhas' character, Vikramaditya, who is a palmist and can read people's futures and destinies.

