Rishi Kapoor's last movie, Sharmaji Namkeen hit the screens recently and garnered massive love and appreciation from fans with many pointing out the actor's remarkable performance. While the fans are still enjoying his last performance, one of the producers of the film, recently dropped in a cherishing video of the late superstar which unveiled some of the behind-the-scenes glimpses of his memorable moments from the sets.

Rishi Kapoor was among the legendary actors who showcased his acting talent in some of the most popular movies namely Bobby, Amar Akbar Anthony, Naya Daur, Prem Rog, 102 Not Out, Kapoor & Sons, Bewakoofiyaan, Do Dooni Chaar, Namastey London, Chandni, among others. He even earned numerous awards and accolades for his stellar performances in his films.

Sharmaji Namkeen BTS video

The producer of the film recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which he depicted some of the fun-filled and memorable moments Rishi Kapoor spent on the sets of his film, Sharmaji Namkeen, which was released posthumously. The video consisted of many interesting behind-the-scenes clips in which Rishi Kapoor can be seen fumbling while speaking his dialogue while his co-stars cracking up on the same. The video also depicted how Rishi Kapoor got irritated by someone interrupting him on the sets in the middle of his scene along wth other glimpses of the actor having a ball with his co-stars in the movie. The caption read, "Best moments served with love from the sets of #SharmajiNamkeen" (sic)

Many celebrity artists and fans took to the video and dropped in heartfelt reactions after watching Rishi Kapoor's memorable moments from the sets. Actor Ronit Roy expressed his heartwarming note while revealing how the late star was one of his best friends in the industry. He wrote 'This is a must watch for me. Much senior to me but one of the best friends I had in the industry. I miss him so much.' On the other hand, many fans dropped in heart emojis expressing how much they miss the legendary actor. Take a look at some of the reactions to the BTS video of Sharmaji Namkeen.

Sharmaji Namkeen cast

Some of the notable cast members of the movie included actors namely Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal as B. G. Sharma aka Sharmaji, Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar as Sharmaji's son, Sheeba Chaddha, Isha Talwar, Ayesha Raza, Satish Kaushik, Parmeet Sethi, Taaruk Raina, among others. The movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Image: A Still from 'Sharmaji Namkeen'