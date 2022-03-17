'Sharmaji Namkeen': Rishi Kapoor's Final Role With Paresh Rawal Will Leave All Emotional

Late iconic actor Rishi Kapoor might not be physically present today, but he left behind an unmatchable legacy and memories of his roles. Fans of the actor are all set to witness the mind-blowing craft of the actor once again with his last film Sharmaji Namkeen. The makers have dropped the heartwarming trailer of the film.

The fans will witness two of the prolific stars Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal coming together to play one very special character. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with MacGuffin Pictures, the film stars the late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, both of whom play the titular character, alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar

Sharmaji Namkeen trailer out now

Filled with flavour and a whole lot of love, the trailer showcases a relatable and heartwarming story of self-realization and discovery of a retired widower who takes up the most random of chores to keep himself busy and away from loneliness. Though after much trial and error, joy finally enters his life as he discovers a passion for cooking after joining a women’s kitty group.

The film will premiere on Prime Video on March 31. The official synopsis of the film reads, "B. G. Sharma is a 58-year old widower, one of the millions of faceless people in this mundane routine called life".

One fine day, the company he was working for, lays him off. Thud! Life comes to a standstill. Sharma struggles to cope with this beast called retirement. He keeps finding ways to stay relevant but only ends up getting in his sons’ ways. Until one day, he comes into contact with a bunch of merry women. They rekindle in Sharma, a passion for cooking and chutzpah in general, that helps him find his true calling in life."

Rishi Kapoor's innocent looks in the trailer are sure going to be emotional for his fans and family, who will be witnessing the actor's craft once again on the small screen. A day just before the trailer launch, late actor Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir recorded a video, where he contemplated stepping into the shoes of his father to complete the filming after his demise. In the video, he also mentioned how the film will always be special for him as it shows his father's last glimpses on the screen. While sharing the trailer, Amazon Prime Video wrote, "one legend embracing us with warmth, another taking us through, Sharmaji’s story-of life, love, and laughter is surely the one to take away your blues."

IMAGE: Instagram/primevideoin