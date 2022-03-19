'Sharmaji Namkeen': Watch Rishi Kapoor-Paresh Rawal's Passion For Cooking In 'Ye Luthrey'

With just days ahead for much-awaited comedy-drama Sharmaji Namkeen's release, which marks veteran Rishi Kapoor's last outing on the big screen, makers are leaving no stone unturned in piquing the audience's curiosity by dropping mind-blowing teasers and trailers. The film, which saw Paresh Rawal stepping into the shoes of the late veteran post his demise amid the project's shoot, revolves around a retired man, who discovers his passion for cooking after he joins a women's kitty circle.

Makers recently dropped the film's first track, Ye Luthrey, showcasing Sharmaji ( Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal) coming to terms with retirement and out to prove that he's better than other men in the town. The peppy track has been crooned by Jasbir Jassi, while Sneha Khanwalkar has composed and produced it.

Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal flaunt their cooking finesse in Sharmaji Namkeen's song

The upbeat track starts with Rishi Kapoor introducing himself as B.G Sharma and then pans to how his culinary skills have impressed the group of women. Filling in Kapoor's shoes later comes Paresh Rawal, who becomes a favourite among women for his scrumptious dishes. Take a look at the song.

Notably, the film's trailer was released only a few days ago, giving fans a bittersweet feeling of seeing the late superstar on-screen for one last time. The film is about a widower who keeps himself occupied to keep the feeling of loneliness at bay. After facing various trials and tribulations, he discovers his love for cooking and joins a Kitty group. The official synopsis of the film reads, "B. G. Sharma is a 58-year old widower, one of the millions of faceless people in this mundane routine called life". "One fine day, the company he was working for, lays him off. Thud! Life comes to a standstill. Sharma struggles to cope with this beast called retirement. He keeps finding ways to stay relevant but only ends up getting in his sons’ ways. Until one day, he comes into contact with a bunch of merry women. They rekindle in Sharma, a passion for cooking and chutzpah in general, that helps him find his true calling in life."

The film, which also stars Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina and others, will be released on March 31 via Amazon Prime Video.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PRIMEVIDEOIN)