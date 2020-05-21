Sharman Joshi And Ranjha Vikram Singh Starrer Fauji Calling’s Poster Revealed; See Here

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, many filmmakers have been thinking about whether people would visit theatres even after the pandemic ends. However, amidst the lockdown, many films that are scheduled to release during this period have taken the digital route. Sharman Joshi’s upcoming film, Fauji Calling might also join the league soon. Read on to know more details:

ALSO READ | Sharman Joshi Has Been A Part Of Television Shows And Web Series; See List

Sharman Joshi starrer ‘Fauji Calling’ poster revealed

The makers of Fauji Calling have released a new poster of the film. The film stars Sharman Joshi alongside Ranjha Vikram Singh, Bidita Bag, Mugdha Godse, and Zarina Wahab. The poster showcases the different sides in the life of a soldier as they protect the nation. The poster shows a little girl running around with a big laugh on her face. Fauji Calling’s new poster also has Sharman Joshi smiling while also a snippet of Ranjha Vikram Singh in a full-fledged ‘fauji’ uniform.

ALSO READ | Sharman Joshi Reveals That 'Baarish 2' Still Has 9 More Episodes Left

Check out Sharman Joshi and Ranjha Vikram Singh starrer ‘Fauji Calling’ poster here:

ALSO READ | From Asha Negi To Sharman Joshi Know The Combined Net Worth Of The Cast Of 'Baarish 2'

While talking about the film in a recent interview, director Aaryaan Saxena revealed that the film is fully ready and is awaiting a release. He also mentioned how the team was supposed to release Fauji Calling this month but were not able to do so due to the nationwide lockdown. Aaryaan Saxena also added that he has discussed plans of releasing Fauji Calling on an OTT platform and a final say by the producers on the same is still awaited.

Fauji Calling is reportedly inspired by real-life events surrounding the Pulwama Attack last year. The film will showcase how such events not only cause the death of the soldiers but also create havoc in the lives of their near and dear ones. Looking at how the COVID-19 situation has been progressing across the country, the makers of Fauji Calling revealed that they wish to release the film at the earliest and hence, will be considering going the digital way.

Fauji Calling actor Ranjha Vikram Singh has been making several efforts to make the pandemic satiation in India better. He recently also donated to the PM Cares Fund and did not even disclose the amount. While talking about the movie, Ranjha Vikram Singh added that Fauji Calling not just showcases the lives of soldiers but also shows the story of their families. He also explained how the makers of Fauji Calling want to reach as many people possible with the film.

ALSO READ | How Sharman Joshi Is Related To Prem Chopra; Check Full Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.