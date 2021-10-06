Sharman Joshi, Annu Kapoor-starrer 'Sab Moh Maaya Hai' Wraps Filming In Ujjain

Sharman Joshi and Annu Kapoor starrer Sab Moh Maaya Hai is currently in its production stage. The filmmakers were filming the movie in Ujjain, MP. They recently wrapped up the film's shoot. As per ANI, the filmmakers completed the shoot on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. They still have a promotional song left to shoot on which they would soon start working.

Taking to Instagram, Sharman Joshi recently shared a few photos of the film's entire cast and crew. In a video, the crowd at first said "Sab Moh Maaya Hai". The post's caption read, "Ab hua ek chapter khatam, keh rahe sabko alvida hum! Jaate jaate ek baat mehsoos ki kya vakai, yeh #SabMohMaayaHai? See you on the other side soon". Actor Siddhanth Kapoor reacted to the post and wrote, "Good to see you back in proper action brother".

Details about Sab Moh Maaya Hai

The film, Sab Moh Maaya Hai, is being helmed by Abhinav Pareek. The film's plot is set to explore the diverse stories of the unemployment crisis, traditions and rituals with a dose of humour. Both Sharman Joshi and Annu Kapoor took to their Instagram handles to share the first motion poster of Sab Moh Maaya Hai. Sharing the poster, the actors gave some insights into the film's plot. They wrote, "A humorous story of father and son wherein the desires of the present are pitted against the values of the past. Here we begin.".

Producer Vinod Bhanushali on Sab Moh Maaya Hai

As per a report by ANI, Vinod Bhanushali revealed why did he say a yes to the upcoming film. The producer shared Sab Moh Maaya Hai's script got him hooked due to which he accepted to bankroll it. Vinod Bhanushali also revealed the film has a social message which needs to be addressed in society. He said, "Sab Moh Maaya Hai is a very moving story that our cinema loving audience will relate to instantly. The minute I heard the script, I was hooked and knew that these subjects should be addressed and taken to every nook and corner through cinematic storytelling." He further shared his views on the film's cast and director and said, "Annu Kapoor ji and Sharman Joshi are fantastic actors, and their story in the film will resonate with cine-goers. Abhinav as a director addressed the issues in a very contemporary way."

Image: Instagram/@sharmanjoshi