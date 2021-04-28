Sharman Joshi Gets Papped Outside His House In Mumbai On His Birthday

Ferrari ki Sawari actor Sharman Joshi has turned a year older on Wednesday, April 28. The actor is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. Now, amidst the onset of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the star was spotted outside his residence donning a blue face mask.

Sharman Joshi's birthday appearance

Paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a short clip of Sharman Joshi’s spotting online on his Instagram forum. In the video, the Mera Fauji Calling star can be seen donning a comfortable ensemble as he steps out of his luxurious vehicle. His dark plain t-shirt is paired with comfy trousers and footwear. Although Sharman appeared to be in a hit of haste, the actor did not fail to strike a few poses for the cameras.

After stepping off the car, the actor notices that photographers have been waiting for him. He smiles at them, halts for a split second before he waves, and disappears in the premises of his residential building. Following the strict COVID-19 protocols, he donned a face mask and managed to greet the photographers from a safe distance. The video was shared alongside the caption, “Man of few words, we barely get to see him. Today on the occasion of his birthday”. Check out the viral video shared on Sharman Joshi's birthday:

Sharman Joshi is one of the many Bollywood stars who have been constantly spreading awareness about the pandemic. Recently, he shared a video on his Instagram profile, urging his followers to take the COVID-19 vaccine. He said, “I urge the citizens of India to get vaccinated against COVID and save yourself”. Here’s taking a quick look at the message shared by Sharman Joshi.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor was last seen in the action drama movie, Mera Fauji Calling. Helmed by Aaryaan Saxena, the movie stars Ranjhna Vikram Singh, Bidita Bad, and Mahi Soni alongside the Wajah Tum Ho star. The movie traces the story of a soldier who sacrifices his life in an attack and the struggle of his family after the attack. The film is inspired by the aftermath of the 2019 Pulwama attack and explores the various aspects of the life of an Indian soldier.

(Promo Image Source: Sharman Joshi's Instagram)