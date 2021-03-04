Sharman Joshi Shares 'Penthouse' Teaser Captioning 'a Death That Will Test Friendships'

Actor Sharman Joshi in his latest post unveiled the teaser for his upcoming project with Netflix. The actor, along with several other prominent stars, will be seen in a murder mystery project exclusively on Netflix. The film has been titled Penthouse and features a bunch of stars in its initial teaser, including Sharman Joshi, Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal. The actor penned down his excitement as he shared the teaser for the upcoming project for which the fans seemed extremely excited.

Sharman Joshi shares the teaser for 'Penthouse'

In the teaser shared by Sharman Joshi, we see visuals of a party, where the majority of the crowd seems to be enjoying themselves. The teaser soon pans to the distressed and worried-looking cast as if they've encountered something sinister. The teaser plays on and a dead body is revealed tied to a bed and completely smeared in blood. The corpse lays still as a shocked Sharman Joshi drops certain items as he looks at the deadly sight before him. The teaser then showcases the name of the Netflix original and closes.

The actor in the caption wrote that the true nature of friendship will be put to the test in the upcoming Netflix original. He writes that five friends unknowingly discover a dead body in the Penthouse and it is now a test of their friendship. The narrative of this will be uncovered in the film itself as to how the choices of the five friends will affect the story. Several questions as to who has been murdered or what could be the motive of the murderer arise upon seeing the teaser uploaded by the actor. Fans expressed how eager and excited they were for the murder mystery and wrote several positive things for the actor as they reacted to the trailer.

A few days back as well, Sharman Joshi posted a still where he along with Arjun Rampal and Bobby Deol can be seen in the frame. The three friends from Penthouse appear to be scared and confused in the still posted by the actor. Sharman Joshi in the caption wrote that he is thrilled to be part of the murder mystery and then went on to provide a bit of insight into what fans can expect from the upcoming Netflix original.

