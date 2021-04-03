Sharman Joshi Shares 'Tulsi' Scientific Name As He Joins Govt Venture; Nominates 2 Stars

Sharman Joshi has been a part of numerous campus films in his career. After highlighting the fun element in the ventures, the actor is set to throw light on education, as he became a brand ambassador of the 'Engage With Science' initiative of the Department of Science and Technology. He made the announcement along with the scientific name of the plant ‘Tulsi’, as well as nominating the members of his 3 Idiots team, co-star R Madhavan and director Rajkumar Hirani to join in.

Sharman Joshi joins Governmnet’s 'Engage With Science' initiative

In a video posted on Twitter, Sharman announced a ‘challenge’ for his followers. The actor said, “My favourite plant is Tulsi, and its scientific name is Ocimum tenuiflorum. Now you tell me what your favourite plan is, and its scientific name. From my side, I challenge R Madhavan and Raju Hirani sir to come up with their favourite plants." READ | Sharman Joshi's Fauji Calling to be tax-free in Delhi; actor 'grateful' to govt

He also urged to download the ‘Indian Science’ app and stated that one could watch informative videos on science through the platform.

Meanwhile, Sharman Joshi recently met the various leaders of the Government, for his recently released movie Fauji Calling. The cast and crew had showcased the movie, based on soldiers, to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, among others. The movie had als been announced tax-free in states like Haryana and Delhi.

Among the other ventures for the Rang De Basanti star include Abbas-Mustan’s thriller, Penthouse, which he had announced last month.