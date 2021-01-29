Sharman Joshi's Father Arvind Joshi Had A Key Role In 'Sholay' | Watch

Did you know Sharman Joshi, who has carved a niche for himself in the Hindi entertainment, has been associated with the industry even before he debuted as an actor? Sharman Joshi's father Arvind Joshi was an actor by profession and had been part of several Bollywood films. In fact, Arvind Joshi had made an appearance in the legendary Bollywood film, Sholay.

Did you know Sharman Joshi's father, Arvind Joshi was in Sholay?

Not many fans of Sharman Joshi know that his father had shared the screen in Sholay. Arvind Joshi portrayed the character of the elder son of Thakur in the movie. He made a brief appearance where he talks about how blessed is his family.

The character of Arvind Joshi in Sholay

The scene is of grave importance in the film, as in that scene, the family of Thakur is brutally murdered by the iconic villain, Gabbar Singh. Check out the scene from Sholay of Arvind Joshi below.

Still from Sholay

Arvind Joshi in Sholay

About Sholay

The movie is a Ramesh Sippy directorial and released in August 1975. The movie revolved around Jai and Veeru who are two ex-convicts. They get hired by Thakur Baldev Singh, a retired policeman and he convinces Jai and Veeru to help him nab Gabbar Singh. Gabbar was a notorious dacoit who had killed the family of Thakur and had spread havoc in the village of Ramgargh. The film starrer Dharmendra in Veeru’s role, Hema Malini in the character of Basanti, Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh, Sanjeev Kumar as Thakur Baldev Singh and Amitabh Bachchan as Jai.

Arvind Joshi's movies

Actor Arvind Joshi was a big name in the Gujarati film industry and had done numerous films in the regional language. Moreover, he was known for movies like Love Marriage, Ab To Aaja Saajan Mere and Naam besides Sholay. Among the Gujarati films, the actor was well known for films like Garvo Garasiyo, Gher Gher Matina Chula, Dhola Maru and Footpath Ni Rani.

Arvind Joshi passes away

Sharman Joshi’s father Arvind Joshi passed away earlier today at the age of 84. A report in Mumbai Mirror states that the actor was suffering from neurological problems and chest pain. According to the reports in the media portal, Arvind passed away at around 3:30 AM on Friday in a Mumbai hospital.

Image credits: Sharman Joshi IG and still from Sholay

