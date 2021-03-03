Sharman Joshi's Fauji Calling To Be Tax-free In Delhi; Actor 'grateful' To Govt

3 Idiots actor Sharman Joshi recently shared a piece of thrilling news with his fans about his upcoming movie directed by Aaryaan Saxena. The actor posted how his movie has been made tax-free in Delhi. Read ahead to know more about Sharman Joshi’s upcoming movie.

Fauji Calling is now tax-free in Delhi

Grateful to The Honourable Shri Arvind Kejriwal and Shri Manish Sisodia for making our film ‘FAUJI CALLING’ tax free in Delhi. Thank you so much 🙏@arvindkejriwal @msisodia pic.twitter.com/w5Cp3vsJZi — Sharman Joshi (@TheSharmanJoshi) March 2, 2021

The Ferrari Ki Sawaari actor recently took to his Twitter handle and shared his movie Fauji Calling’s poster and even added delightful news for his fans. In the post, he stated how he was grateful to the honourable Shri Arvind Kejriwal and Shri Manish Sisodia for making their film tax-free in Delhi and thanked them as well. In the poster, Sharman Joshi can be seen in an Army uniform along with some of the other Fauji Calling cast members. Fauji Calling release date has been set for March 12, 2021.

Some of the fans took to Sharman Joshi’s Twitter and wished him good luck for his film and even hoped that it would do great. They even mentioned how Sharman was an amazing actor. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Sharman Joshi’s Twitter post.

Good luck..

I hope it will do great. You are an amazing actor... God bless! — deepu (@Deepu_deeps12) March 2, 2021

Sir promo — sayyedjafaraalam (@Jafaraalam) March 2, 2021

Fauji Calling cast, plot and other details

Bankrolled by Vikram Singh and Ovez Shaikh under the banners of Running Horses Films and Ovez Productions, Fauji Calling narrates the story of a soldier who sacrifices his life during an attack and further the plot continues with how his family struggles after he is gone. The movie has been inspired by the 2019 Pulwama attack and beautifully depicts how the families of the soldiers struggle in their lives post the soldiers’ death. While the Fauji Calling release date has been set for March 12, its trailer was released a while ago and received positive reviews from the audiences. Fauji calling cast includes some of the finest artists from the industry namely Vikram Singh, Zarina Wahab, Mugdha Godse, Shishir Sharma and Bidita Bag.

Sharman Joshi’s movies

Some of the finest movies of the actor include Style, Hello, 3 Idiots, War Chhod Na Yaar, Mission Mangal, Rang De Basanti, Xcuse Me and several others.

