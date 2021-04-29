Sharmila Tagore & Mansoor Ali Khan's Unseen 'royal Wedding' Pics Shared By Saba Pataudi

Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi is quite active on social media. She often shares unseen pictures and videos of her family to give netizens a glimpse of the 'good ol' days'. Recently, Saba took to her Instagram to share a monochrome video of her parents Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and grandparents Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and Sajida Sultan's 'royal wedding'.

Saba Pataudi shares an unseen video of the royal Pataudi wedding

The video is a compilation of several unseen monochrome pictures from the 'royal wedding'. The first couple of pictures are from her grandparents Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and Sajida Sultan's wedding ceremony. Sajda is seen sitting on a chair while Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi is standing beside her. Following it are the pictures from Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's wedding. Sharmila is seen smiling widely for the camera in most of the pictures. A close-up shot of Sharmila from her wedding ceremony was also shared in the video wherein she is donning a satin wedding ensemble and heavy jewellery and giving her classic dimpled smile. In the caption of the post, Saba wrote, "The Royal Wedding Part I Old is GOLD. That time .Those moments. Classy . Wow."

As soon as the post was shared, netizens could not stop gushing about the pictures. Many have commented by saying that the pictures are 'beautiful' while many others have commented by saying 'Masha Allah". Check out their reactions below.

Saba also shared an unseen framed picture from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's wedding. In the picture, Kareena and Saif are donning a golden wedding ensemble. Kareena is seated on a chair and Saif is standing beside her holding a sword. Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, "The Royal Wedding Part II And here is the next.... MahshAllah. #Coloured pictures...and classy still".

A couple of days ago, Saba also shared throwback pictures of her nephew and niece, Tamir and Innaya from when they were toddlers. In the picture, Taimur is drinking water from a sipper bottle while Innaya is keenly looking around. In the caption of this adorable post, Saba wrote, "I Wonder.... Who are these munchkins ? I know you'll guess it...# Clicked by Me # Love my babies".

Image courtesy- @sabapataudi Instagram

