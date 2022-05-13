Sharmila Tagore Hopes Grandkids Sara & Ibrahim Will Like Her Upcoming OTT Film 'Gulmohar'

As the notable Bollywood actor, Sharmila Tagore is set to mark her OTT debut while returning to the acting industry after 11 years, she talked about breaking her 11 year-long hiatus from acting and mentioned why she chose the film, Gulmohar for her comeback.

Directed by Rahul Chittella, Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore and Amol Palekar-starrer family drama Gulmohar will make its debut on streaming service Disney+ Hotstar in August. "This moving out triggers a re-discovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family while grappling with personal secrets and insecurities," the synopsis read.

Sharmila Tagore reveals Innaya congratulating her for the comeback

According to a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Sharmila Tagore shed light on how she agreed to return to the acting industry with her upcoming film. She revealed how she liked the script a lot and added that it was a wonderful thing that the shooting was in Delhi as she was already living there and she did not have to take a commercial flight. “I liked the script, and they were going to shoot it in Delhi, which was a wonderful thing because I live in Delhi. I didn’t have to take a commercial flight as I was a little nervous about it due to COVID. It worked out very conveniently for me," she stated.

While speaking about her grandkids' reaction to her comeback, Sharmila Tagore mentioned that she already received a lovely message from her grandkid Innaya who congratulated her on the return. Adding to it, she stated that though the two of her other grandkids namely Taimur and Jeh weren't allowed to watch movies and added that it will be quite different when they watch her onscreen.

“Ohh, I got a lovely message from Inaaya already congratulating me, of course prompted by her mother. I told her the film is not out yet, and we don’t know what the audience will say. Taimur and Jeh aren’t allowed to watch films right now, but I assume it will be different when they watch me onscreen. And Sara and Ibrahim are grown up, they will watch, and they better like it. They don’t have an option but to say ‘well done’,” she added.

Moreover, she shed light on whether she will be featured in more movies in the future and said that it will depend on the script while adding how she has a lot of other things she still wants to do in life. She said, “It depends on the script, also there are a lot of other things which I still want to do in my life. I haven’t travelled in the past three years, I want to do that. I have wonderful grandchildren, with whom I want to spend my time with. I have got the responsibility of Pataudi palace."

Image: Instagram/@sharmilaxtagore