Sharmila Tagore On Marrying Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi: Faced Threat Of Being Gunned Down

Sharmila Tagore's decades long career in Bollywood has been populated by conventional leading lady roles. As the veteran actress, now, slowly takes back to acting, she is opting for slightly more unconventional roles - case in point being, Gulmohar. Recently, the actress opened up about her personal life and talked about her inter-faith marriage to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, which was not a smooth-sailing announcement.

3 things you need to know

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi tied the knot on December 27 1968.

The two were married for 43 years till Pataudi's death in 2011.

Tagore will next be seen in Bengali film Puraton.

Sharmila Tagore recalls receiving threats around the time of her wedding

In a conversation with Twinkle Khanna for the latter's Tweak India, Sharmila Tagore opened up on an initial hurdle she and Pataudi had to weather at the time of getting married. The veteran actress shared how while everybody in her family was married to a Bengali, everyone in Pataudi's, was married to Muslims. Thus, she and her late husband were essentially the first in both their families to deviate from the norm.

(Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi at their wedding | Image: X)

While Tagore and Pataudi choosing to marry one another was wholeheartedly welcomed by their families, there were many who took great offence to it. Tagore revealed how her parents faced the threat of being gunned down, if the wedding were to take place. When Khanna brought up the sombre anecdote, Tagore confirmed the narrative stating, "Yes, bullets shall speak."

Sharmila Tagore reflects on being the matriarch of a blended family

Though Sharmila Tagore is the matriarch of a sizeable blended family, she does not take credit for how well-adjusted her children and their families are with one another. She gives the entire credit of the same to them, also revealing that all she wants, is to stay in touch with them and be a part of their lives. She said, "They all live in their own homes with their own adjustments. All I want to do, is keep in touch basically. So I really don't have much to do with it."