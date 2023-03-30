Sharmila Tagore Surprised With Audience Accepting Her Gay Character In Gulmohar

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore returned to the screen with Gulmohar, which released digitally. She played the role of Kusum, who was the widowed matriarch of the Batra family. As the film was also about Sharmila's character being in love with a woman when they were younger, she felt worried before signing the movie.

The Aradhana actress spoke to RogerEbert.com about Gulmohar and said, "I felt a little bit of apprehension, but the way they have dealt with it in the script is very subtle, not in your face. And I've been surprised, really." She further added that the audience accepted the movie and they were okay with it as well.

Sharmila Tagore also said that Kusum's growth as a queer character was commendable in the movie. She was connected to everyone and still prioritised herself. She's old in the film and wants to be free. She said, "It's been her decision all the way, whatever the need of that time was. And her growth has been sort of powered by that. If you see the film, you realize what sort of a person she is."

About Gulmohar

In Gulmohar, the Batra family decides to move out of their ancestral home after 34 years. This recent turn of events in the joint family tests the bond between the family members and brings forth their insecurities and secrets. The film features Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore in the leading roles. Apart from them, the star cast includes Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, Kaveri Seth and Simran. The movie is available on OTT platform and is helmed by Rahul Chittella.

Manoj Bajpayee shared the trailer of the film on Instagram with the caption, "We live our lives somewhere between fate and choices. Watch the Batra family come to terms with their choices in #Gulmohar on @disneyplushotstar on 3rd March."

It was released on March 3.