Sharmila Tagore On Recently Watching 'Chupke Chupke': "I Laughed So Much"

When Sharmila Tagore enjoyed watching Chupke Chupke once again

Chupke Chupke is a popular comedy film that was released way back in 1975. Sharmila said in the interview that she had watched the film quite recently, when she had underwent an operation. She watched the film on her laptop and recalled “laughing so much”. The veteran actor also confessed that she had not watched the film since many years and that she thoroughly enjoyed watching Dharmendra’s performance in it. She reminisced about the time when they were shooting for this film and how all the actors used to make sure that they were punctual.

Sharmila also made sure to praise filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee, who had directed this movie. She called working with him as a “wonderful” experience and divulged that he used to play chess with them and tell jokes. She summed up the description of shooting for this film as a “long picnic”. Sharmila Tagore also touched on other topics in the interview, including her marriage with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and how she had first met him.

Sharmila Tagore is regarded as one of the most prominent actors in the Hindi films industry. Some of her most popular films include An Evening in Paris, Kashmir Ki Kali, Amar Prem, Aradhana and many more. She has also worked in several Bengali films over the course of her long acting career. Her children Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan have both followed her footsteps and entered the field of acting.