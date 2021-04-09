Sharmila Tagore Opens Up About Abolishment Of FCAT; Lends Support To The Legal Body

Kashmir Ki Kali actress Sharmila Tagore expressed her stance on the recent judgment of the government to abolish Film Certificate Appellate Tribunal (FCAT). The veteran actress, who served as the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification from 2004-2007, stood in support of FCAT and constantly worked towards expanding it. Along with several Bollywood filmmakers, the abolishment of the legal body prompted Sharmila Tagore to express her disappointment with the decision.

Sharmila Tagore on FCAT abolished

Speaking about the issue, the 76-year-old said that she does not understand the rationale behind the decision but is aware that it has majorly affected the film producers. If all the producers unite and appeal to the government then they can work out the issue, but no one wants to take initiative, said the actress in an interview with Hindustan Times. The actress was also vocal about her support to the legal body saying that FCAT served as a recourse for the producers to moderate CBFC's decisions. Describing FCAT as a bridge between producers and society, Sharmila said that it served a good purpose.

What is FCAT?

The veteran actress informed the publications about the roles of FCAT saying that when she was appointed as the head for CBFC, FCAT was already in place and was a body the producers would approach if they were not happy with CBFC's decisions, cuts, and certificates. FCAT was a place to sort out the differences of the producers with CBFC. According to Sharmila, FCAT would sometimes agree with the decisions of CBFC or sometimes the decision went against it but the final say was with the former.

Sharmila Tagore on Bollywood movies not getting CBFC not

The actress talked about how many difficulties filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had to go through to get a green light for his movie Black Friday. Recounting his experience, Sharmila said that it would a hassle and loss for filmmakers to take their films to the court. As it would only get delayed and cost actors their career and audience to lose their interest in the movie. Lastly, Sharmila revealed that she had plans for the body during her tenure to expand its mandate.

