Sharmila Tagore Playing With Grandson Jeh Ali Khan Is Cutest Thing You'll See On Internet

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's baby boy Jehangir Ali Khan is surely the apple of their eye. The one-year-old has won hearts with his cuteness. Now that he was recently seen playing with his grandmother Sharmila Tagore, his fans could not help but send the duo a lot of love.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan often shares unseen family photos via her Instagram handle. She recently shared a photo of Sharmila Tagore bonding with her grandson Jeh Ali Khan. The picture saw both Sharmila Tagore and Jeh sitting on a mat in a garden. Jeh looked adorable as he wore a white coloured t-shirt and blue pyjamas. On the other hand, the Bollywood veteran sported a checked shirt and a floral scarf as she looked at her beloved grandson. Sharing the picture, Saba Pataudi wrote, "Bariamma....and Jeh Baba. Bonds... grandparents are special parents." She also added a red heart emoji. Jehangir Ali Khan turned one year old on February 21, 2022.

Saba Pataudi shares Taimur's unseen picture

Saba Pataudi often shares unseen gems from her family album. Last week, she posted a photo of Taimur Ali Khan resting on a wooden chair. Taimur wore white kurta and pyjama and sat on a wooden chair in style. Behind him was a wall full of family photo frames. Sharing the photo, Saba Pataudi wrote, "My boys....Chote Nawab.....Mahsha'Allah Lounging like a royal ...an ?" Taimur's fans showered him with love for the cute picture.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's childhood picture

As Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Arora's son Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 21 on March 5, 2022, Saba Pataudi went down her memory lane and dug out a cute childhood picture of the birthday boy. In the photo, Ibrahim Ali Khan wore a brown coloured t-shirt and gave a goofy look as he flaunted his father's glasses. In the caption, Saba Pataudi wished him on his special day. She wrote, "My Iggy Potter. Wearing Abba's glasses....May your vision in life, stay focused, bright and beautiful! All the BEST...in ALL you do. Happy 21st Birthday! Love you...always." Many Instagram users reacted to the photo and quipped Ibrahim Ali Khan resembled his actor father Saif Ali Khan.

Image: Instagram/@sabapataudi