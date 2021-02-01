Sharmila Tagore Puts An End To Concerns Surrounding Her Health, Says She Is 'fine'

Actress Sharmila Tagore's health concerns remained in news for a while but putting an end to all the speculations surrounding her health, the actress has now given an update on her health. The veteran actress revealed to Bollywood Hungama that she is fine and there is nothing to worry about. She also mentioned several ways that took most of her valuable time of late.

Talking about her health, the actress said that by God’s grace she is fine. She mentioned that there is absolutely nothing to worry or get concerned about. Further, Sharmila said that though she is 76-year-old, yet she is keeping herself occupied by reading books, social engagements, and also by spending time at home with children and grandchildren.

Sharmila Tagore reveals how she spent lockdown period

The actress also threw light on how she spent the lockdown period. She said that the lockdown period gave her some time to reconcile with some of her old films which she never got an opportunity to watch. She said that there were many of her films that she had never seen before like Choti Bahu and Badnaam Farishtay which feels have withstood the test of time. Apart from this, she also looked back at some of the characters like Asit Sen’s Safar and Bhimsain’s Dooriyaan. Out of all the films that the actress has watched amid the lockdown, her favourite performance remains the one when she was introduced to the world of Satyajit Ray’s film Devi. She revealed that the film was a complete life changer for her and since then she took her career seriously.

Earlier, the Tandav controversy where the Supreme Court bench refused to grant protection from arrest to the actors and makers, was speculated to have worried actor Saif Ali Khan’s mother. The 76-year old actress was reportedly worried about the legal processes against the series after the Supreme Court verdict on the show that declined to grant interim protection from any coercive action to director Ali Abbas Zafar, and others seeking quashing of FIRs against them for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Hindus. A source close to the family had told the entertainment portal that Sharmila’s health has suffered since the Tandav controversies broke out.

