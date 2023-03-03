Sharmila Tagore Recalls Kareena Kapoor Facing Online Hate After Taimur's Birth

Sharmila Tagore has opened up on how hate comments about her grandson Taimur Ali Khan affected her. The Aradhana star said that after Taimur's birth, she realised how social media is a toxic place and can be used for hate speech.

She recalled how a social media user wrote that it would have been better if Kareena Kapoor had a disease caused by mosquito bites rather than bearing her child. But instead of getting upset, Sharmila said she chose to focus on what was important to her.

In her recent interview with Mojo Story, Sharmila said, "Can you really please everybody? So why even try? Because if you go according to other people’s prescriptions then your own focus, your own desires get lost and you can’t really win so you lose anyway so why even go that way? You might as well please yourself."

She added, "Anger is not the emotion here. You just observe and take note of it. Actually, I don't read, I am not on social media. But I read one post which said, ‘It would have been better if Kareena had Zika and Taimur was never born’. I said how can somebody actually think like that? How is it possible for somebody to even wish a one-day-old baby so much harm? Where does it come from? I don’t feel afraid myself but I just wonder, what is this world? And who are these people? Or are they just repeating what is being said? Are they real?"

When Saif Ali Khan broke silence on choosing Taimur's name

A couple of years ago, some Twitter trolls slammed Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor for naming their child Taimur as it was similar to an invader's. However, at that time, the couple chose to remain silent and did not respond. Later, Saif opened up about this issue and shared that even though they received hate for their son's name, they also got a lot of love from the fans.