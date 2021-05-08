Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan to auction clothes for charity, to support animal care

Amid the ongoing pandemic, where people are losing their loved ones due to the dealy coronavirus, actress Soha Ali Khan is teaming up with mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore for a charity event. The actress has collaborated with her mother for a virtual charity event to mark Mother’s Day and help people who are in need. While several have come forward to help those affected by the pandemic by sourcing medicines, oxygen cylinders, and food, the mother-daughter duo has shared their personal closets for a pop-up charity sale for animal care.

Sharing her thoughts behind the noble work, the actress spoke to Mid-Day said that though they are refrained to stay home, yet they want to contribute towards helping people in need in whatever way they can. Soha said that clearing their closets will act as a concrete way to help raise funds. Proceeds from the sale will go to the [Pataudi Trust] and World For All — an NGO that has been working relentlessly for animal welfare through the pandemic. Elated to be part of the solution, Sharmila said that besides the proceeds generating funds for charities, she feels extremely happy to see people who show love towards pre-loved pieces over newly manufactured ones.

She further said that it is beneficial for the environment also in the long run. Sharing advantages of opting for pre-loved pieces, the senior actress explained that the combined pieces would save about 8,46,527.92 litres of water and 2,070.68 kg of carbon. The estimates will be calculated using an environmental footprint calculator. Together the mother-daughter duo will auction off a versatile range of pieces, from Armani's and pashminas to cocktail dresses and fun t-shirts. The apparel will be available for sale on Salt Scout where buyers can simultaneously see their contribution to carbon saving by investing in a pre-loved item.

Meanwhile, the veteran actress has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a hospital. Tagore's daughter Saba Ali Khan, a jewellery designer, took to social media to share the news about her mother getting a vaccine jab. Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter Inaaya is currently with Sharmila Tagore at the Pataudi Palace. Soha had shared pictures on her Instagram handle where Inaaya was seen sitting on her grandmother's lap.



