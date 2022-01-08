Sharvari Recalls Fangirl Moment, Says Iconic Actor Rekha Called Her Post Bunty Aur Babli 2

Fans have been showering tons of praises on Sharvari Wagh's performance in the recently released movie, Bunty Aur Babli 2. Now, the actor has recently revealed that the veteran actor Rekha praised her performance in the film. In a chat with News 18, Sharvari said that Rekha called and praised her after watching the film.

Sharvari Wagh's fangirl moment

In an interview with the news outlet, Sharvari also talked about her inspiration. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor stated that Rekha has been her inspiration and it was a fangirl moment for her. Sharvari said that Rekha told her that she has not seen any actor in a long time who can light up the screen in the way she did. The Forgotten Army actor revealed that she was surprised to witness that Rekha took out time and called her. Sharvari said that it was a really emotional moment for her as she has grown up watching the veteran actor and she is one of the actors who inspired her to join the industry.

Sharvari dismisses link-up rumours with Sunny Kaushal

Recently, the actor went candid about her relationship with Sunny Kaushal. Sharvari dismissed all ongoing rumours about her romantic link-up with actor Sunny Kaushal. Speculations arose after Wagh attended Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. During a recent media interview, Sharvari had said that they became very good friends and have stayed friends for the last four years. On Friday, rumoured Bollywood couple Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh were spotted enjoying a coffee date in Mumbai. When paps asked Sharvari to remove her mask, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 star humbly said, "Nakko Corona chalu hai, take care be safe."

Sharvari on the work front

On the work front, Sharvari was last seen in the romantic crime drama movie, Bunty Aur Babli 2, hence making her Bollywood debut. She has also been an assistant director on the sets of popular Bollywood movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Bajirao Mastani. Apart from that, Sharvari also got featured in the Amazon Prime web series, The Forgotten Army.

Image: Instagram/@rekha_the_actress/sharvari