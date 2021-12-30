Sharvari Wagh Dismisses Link-up Rumours With 'Shiddat' Actor Sunny Kaushal

As fans have been showering tons of praises on Sharvari Wagh's performance in the recently released movie, Bunty Aur Babli 2, the actor went candid about her relationship with Sunny Kaushal. Sharvari dismissed all ongoing rumours about her romantic link-up with actor Sunny Kaushal. Recently, Wagh also attended Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding.

Sharvari Wagh rejects dating rumours with Sunny Kaushal

Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari Wagh recently made a disclosure about her relationship with the Shiddat star. During an interview with India.com, Sharvari said that they really became very good friends and have stayed friends for the last four years. Wagh further said that they have been such good friends for very long and the rumours are very 'rumoured', adding that these are only rumours. The Forgotten Army actor Sharvari was also asked about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. Sharvari revealed that the wedding was lavish just like the couple's pictures. She further added that it was really pure, happy and a very intimate wedding.

Sharvari was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2

On the work front, Sharvari was last seen in the romantic crime drama movie, Bunty Aur Babli 2, hence making her Bollywood debut. Not many people know that she has been an assistant director on the sets of popular Bollywood movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Bajirao Mastani. The actor also got featured in the Amazon Prime web series, The Forgotten Army, in which she essayed an important role alongside Sunny Kaushal.

After the makers of Bunty Aur Babli 2 dropped Sharvari Wagh's first look from the movie, netizens were reminded of Priyanka Chopra. Reacting to it, Sharvari said, ''I’ve always been a true blue Bollywood fan. I was thrilled when I realised that I was getting an opportunity to be presented as a quintessential Bollywood queen/ diva in my very first film."

The All The Best: Fun Begins actor added, "So on the day of the shoot I was thrilled & confident to pull this off. I had worked very hard to get into great shape & had the opportunity to work with the best crew who shot it beautifully. So it was definitely my mini PC fan girl moment."

Image: Instagram/@sharvari