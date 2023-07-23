Sharvari Wagh Pushes Her Limits As She Hits The Gym To Prep For Vedaa | Watch

Sharvari Wagh is currently in Jaipur, shooting for Vedaa. She needs to be her fittest self as this is an actioner. The actress has shared a glimpse of her intense gym sessions. They serve as proof of her dedication.

3 things you need to know

Sharvari Wagh made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2, also starring Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

The actress has previously served as an assistant director in big banner films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Bajirao Mastani and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Besides Vedaa, the actress will next be seen in Maharaja.

Sharvari Wagh shares a glimpse of her gym session



Sharvari Wagh took to her Instagram handle to share a video from one of her gym sessions. The actress can be seen pushing a cart laden with multiple weight plates. Seated on top of the weights are two of the actress' crew members. Sharvari had a tongue-in-cheek caption to share along side the video which read, "Pushing my limits…as well as my crew! #400kg >"



The video shows Sharvari using all her might to push the evidently heavy cart from one end of the gym to the other. The actress then repeats this process another time to complete a full lap. As per her caption, the cart carries 400kgs.

Vedaa marks her first collaboration with John Abraham



Sharvari will be seen along side John Abraham in Vedaa. Sharvari and John will share a master-disciple equation in the film. Sharvari had shared this information about the film while announcing the commencement of their first shooting schedule in Rajasthan. The film is being directed by Nikkhil Advani and is produced by Emmay Entertainment.