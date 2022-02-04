Sharvari Wagh Reflects On Success Of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2': 'I Have Waited For These Days'

After the massive success of Varun V Sharma directorial Bunty Aur Babli 2, the cast members of the film namely Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi garnered love from the audience for their performance. Sharvari Wagh, who was seen on the big screen for the first time, recently expressed her feelings about the success of the film and how people started recognizing her.

Sharvari Wagh reveals she's proud of her film Bunty Aur Babli 2

According to Hindustan Times, Sharvari Wagh recently talked about her first big-screen performance and how life had been so good thereafter. She also stated how it felt unusual to finally be recognized by the public and confessed that she had been waiting for these days.

She stated, "Life has been good since then, also different. I kind of get recognised sometimes, which is unusual since I am not used to. It’s really sweet, people are loving what I did. I have waited for these days, I am really happy.”

Furthermore, she expressed her delight at the theatrical release of the film and stated how her family and friends were excited to watch her film. She even expressed her happiness to see the people who backed her for so many years could go and enjoy the film the way they always thought they would.

Stating further, she even reflected on the impact of the pandemic on the film and stated that they could do every possible thing but after Friday, it was in the hands of the people. Adding to it, she also stated that though it was disappointing for her as the numbers weren’t as expected she was still very proud of her film.

“Every film has its fate, and now we have the pandemic. I personally feel that there is nothing we can do after the Friday. Before that, everything is in our hands. You try your best to do whatever you can but after Friday, it’s in the hands of the people. There is nothing you can do about it. Yes of course, it was highly disappointing, the numbers weren’t as expected, but I am still very proud of my film. I think it gave me an opportunity to showcase my craft. My first film will always be special for me," she added.

Image: Instagram/@sharvari