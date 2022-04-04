Sharvari Wagh To Star Alongside Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Next? Here's What She Said

As Sharvari Wagh made a thrilling Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside prominent actors from the industry namely Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sidhant Chaturvedi, she is now gearing up for the release of her next film which is reported to be featuring Aamir Khan's son alongside her.

Though Sharvari Wagh made her Bollywood debut with the film Bunty Aur Babli 2, it is a lesser-known fact that the actor made her acting debut with the Amazon Prime Video series, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi ke Liye featuring Sunny Kaushal in the lead. As the actor is now gearing up for her upcoming projects, here's all you need to know about her next film.

Sharvari Wagh and Aamir Khan's son Junaid to pair in Yash Raj Films' next?

According to Mid-Day, Sharvari Wagh opened up about how she observed a distinct change in how filmmakers perceived her and revealed that getting to meet filmmakers is easier now after the release of her first film. Adding to it, she even shed light on how she perceived competition and opportunities differently and added how she received appreciation for her work despite receiving unfortunate box office numbers.

“Getting meetings is easier post the film. I come from a place where I have seen a long line of auditions. So, I perceive competition and opportunities differently. It was a little unfortunate in terms of the [box-office] numbers, but I received appreciation for my work.”

Sharvari Wagh then threw some light on her upcoming movie, Maharaja, in which she will reportedly be sharing the screen with Aamir Khan's son, Junaid. However, the actor did not confirm the same during her interaction.

While speaking about her upcoming movie, she revealed that it is expected to hit the screens this year, while expressing her desire to do movies that blend mythology and history. She even talked about how she wanted to do author-backed movies while adding that stories mattered the most to her.

“I have a film with Yash Raj that will hopefully release this year. History intrigues me. I want to do movies that blend mythology and history. Women were portrayed as warriors, and [their characters] had a good blend of charisma and elegance. Stories matter the most to me; I want to do author-backed roles.”

Sharvari Wagh's Maharaja is being directed by the debutant filmmaker, Siddharth P Malhotra and will reportedly be based on the infamous 1862 Maharaja libel case. According to various media reports, the story is about the head of a religious group who filed a case against a newspaper that exposed his sexual liaisons with his female devotees. Junaid will be seen playing the role of the journalist Karsandas Mulji.

Image: Instagram/@khan.ira/@sharvari