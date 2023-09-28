Sharvari Wagh Wishes Rumoured Boyfriend Sunny Kaushal On Birthday With Throwback Photo

Sunny Kaushal turned 34 on Thursday (September 28). On the special occasion, his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh shared an unseen photo of them on social media. Alongside the post, she also penned a sweet wish for him.

3 things you need to know

Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh made their debut with Kabir Khan's web series The Forgotten Army.

They have been reportedly dating for nearly three years now.

In 2022, Ranveer Singh apparently confirmed their relationship on a chat show.

Sharvari Wagh wishes Sunny Kaushal on birthday

Sharvari Wagh shared a selfie with her rumoured boyfriend Sunny Kaushal on the occasion of the latter's birthday. Seemingly, the picture was taken in a park. While the actress sported a strapless denim ensemble, Sunny wore a black T-shirt. They completed their looks with a cool pair of shades. In the photo, the rumoured couple was seen flashing their biggest smiles. "Also, Happpyyyyyy Birthdayyyy Sunnyyyyy," she wrote on her Instagram story.

(A screenshot of Sharvari Wagh's Instagram story | Image: Sharvari Wagh/Instagram)

About Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh's rumoured relationship

Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh have been spotted together on numerous occasions. Recently, the Shiddat actor was snapped at Sharvari's intimate birthday bash. He also penned a sweet birthday wish for her on social media and addressed her as 'Sharu' "Happy Birthday Sharu," he penned.

Before this, they were snapped together at Mumbai airport after returning from Abu Dhabi. Last year, Ranveer Singh seemingly confirmed their dating rumours at a show. When asked which couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal would go on a double date with, the Befikre actor instantly said Sharvari and Sunny.

Their dating rumours began after they starred in Kabir Khan's web series The Forgotten Army. Reportedly, they met on the shoot and instantly clicked with each other. Soon, they fell in love. While there has been no official confirmation from the actors on the same, their PDA-filled photos and public outings suggest that they are together.